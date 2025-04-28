Waverley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Hazelgrove to Thursley, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A3, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Thursley, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.
• A3, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Milford, slip road and lane closures for drainage work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.