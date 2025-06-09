Waverley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm June 9 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
• A3, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Longmoor to Hazel Grove, carriageway closures for tunnel maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.