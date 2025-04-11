It is a truth universally acknowledged that anyone in possession of good taste must be in want of tea and cake. And let me tell you, afternoon tea at Tylney Hall delivers both with style.
To mark Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary, the Hampshire hotel has launched a Pride, Pastries & Pemberley themed tea – and as someone who loves both good food and Austen, I can confidently recommend it to anyone looking for a memorable day out.
Set within the grand surrounds of this Grade II-listed mansion, the experience begins before you’ve even sat down – a long, sweeping driveway leads you to the entrance, where the house stands as proudly as it did in Austen’s day. You half expect Mr Darcy to appear at any moment – and honestly, I was ready.
Tea is served in style, with a towering cake stand laden with treats: delicate finger sandwiches, scones with jam and clotted cream, and artful petit fours.
My friend and I had the classic English debate over the order – jam first or cream? I chose cream then jam, and she chose wrong. We agreed to disagree – but only after a second scone. There’s also a generous selection of loose-leaf teas, and the staff make sure your cup is never empty.
A surprise highlight? The mini cheese toasties – apparently a nod to Jane Austen’s own snack of choice – add a delightfully homey touch. Jane had great taste. The sweets carry subtle Austen-themed details, but even if you’re not a literary devotee, there’s plenty to enjoy.
After tea, I wandered through the gardens – Pemberley, eat your heart out. The Gertrude Jekyll-designed Italian garden was stunning, and I could have spent all day exploring the estate. On my walk, I even spotted a deer having her own afternoon snack in a daffodil meadow.
Tylney Hall’s story goes back centuries. Originally built in 1700, it was later remodelled in the Victorian era by architect Sir Ernest George. During the First World War it served as a convalescent home for wounded soldiers, and later became a prep school before finally being restored to its current grandeur as a luxury hotel. Walking through its gilded Florentine ceilings, sweeping staircases and oak-panelled rooms feels like stepping through time – with just enough modern comfort to keep you from fainting like a Regency heroine.
For me, this wasn’t just tea – it was an outing, an experience. It truly felt like I’d stepped into Jane Austen’s era and was living out one of her characters’ lives.
Priced at £41.50 per person (Monday to Thursday) and £44.50 (Friday to Sunday and bank holidays), I’d call it an affordable luxury. While not the cheapest afternoon tea in the area, you’re paying for the location, the service, and a day to remember. For those wanting to add a little sparkle, champagne can be added for £14 a glass.
Afternoon tea is served daily from May 1 to November 30, and it’s well worth a detour – or a pilgrimage – for any literary or culinary enthusiast. Go with someone who loves cake – or Austen – or both. You won’t regret it.
Reader, I devoured it.