Tylney Hall’s story goes back centuries. Originally built in 1700, it was later remodelled in the Victorian era by architect Sir Ernest George. During the First World War it served as a convalescent home for wounded soldiers, and later became a prep school before finally being restored to its current grandeur as a luxury hotel. Walking through its gilded Florentine ceilings, sweeping staircases and oak-panelled rooms feels like stepping through time – with just enough modern comfort to keep you from fainting like a Regency heroine.