Hundreds of concerned residents have backed renewed calls for safety measures at a notorious accident blackspot after another serious crash at the site.
The incident at the Golden Pot crossroads near Shalden on May 29 prompted local campaigner Chris Eason to launch a petition on Change.org, which has since attracted over 1,400 signatures.
Chris said: “The junction at the Golden Pot between Alton and Odiham has always been a dangerous junction. Accidents happen there often, with debris from previous accidents littering the road.”
Chris asked highways experts to reconsider how the B3349, Froyle Road and The Avenue are laid out at the junction and to make a change, “whether it be a reduced speed limit, speed cameras or a roundabout”.
Another signatory, Sean, said: “The crossroads at the Golden Pot is a death trap - blind corners, speeding traffic and constant near misses.
“Locals have raised the alarm for years, but councillors keep brushing it off. Promises are made and forgotten while crashes pile up. It’s only a matter of time before the next tragedy.”
A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: “The Golden Pot junction has recently benefitted from upgraded vehicle-activated signs, and also some carriageway resurfacing and improved road markings, as part of our ongoing work to improve road safety across the county.
“All petitions, when submitted to the county council, are considered carefully, and will receive a full response in due course.”
Fatal accidents occurred at the crossroads in November 2002 and October 2014, with other serious incidents reported in September and October 2016. Following these, Hampshire county councillor Mark Kemp-Gee, ward member for Alton Rural, renewed his calls for traffic lights or a roundabout to be installed. Additional significant accidents took place in August 2018, November 2019, and July 2024.
Previous petitions—one to the county council in 2016 and another on Change.org in 2019—gathered 550 and 3,774 signatures respectively.
