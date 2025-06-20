One of Farnham’s most notorious eyesores remains in limbo, as Homes England has yet to confirm the sale of the long-vacant Woolmead site.
This is despite the bidding deadline for the Woolmead site passing nearly six months ago, on January 7, 2025.
Savills, appointed to handle the sale, lists the site as “under offer,” but neither the estate agents nor Homes England have made any public announcements.
Workers in high-vis have been seen inspecting the plot, sparking speculation, but no firm plans have been revealed.
The site already has planning permission for 138 apartments and 4,097 square metres of mixed-use commercial space.
Homes England, the Government's housing and regeneration agency, acquired the land after years of inaction under Berkeley Homes.
Residents say the empty plot has blighted the eastern town centre, while the hoarding around it has become a magnet for obscene graffiti.
Town Councillor David Beaman told a recent North West Farnham Residents’ Association meeting: “Nothing much has happened with The Woolmead and we are still waiting. There are strong rumours that it may be turned into townhouses, but we’re awaiting further details.”
The original Woolmead House, a 1960s office and retail block, was demolished in 2018. Once a busy part of the town’s retail mix, the site has now sat largely untouched for several years.
