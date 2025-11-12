The Met Office said the likelihood of impact is low, but the severity is rated as medium.
A spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain will develop through Thursday evening and night, becoming prolonged and heavy throughout Friday, before slowly easing into Saturday morning. Strong easterly winds will accompany this rain.
“Accumulations of 30-50mm are expected quite widely, with some places receiving 60-80mm, and potentially more than 100mm over east-facing hills in southeast Wales.
“Following recent wet weather this could lead to surface water and river flooding. Although there is some uncertainty over where the heaviest rain will fall, impacts appear most likely across southeast Wales, the Midlands and parts of southern England.”
