A documentary following the long-serving groundsman at Broadhalfpenny Down during his final season looking after the cradle of cricket premieres on May 1.
The Final Cut: Harry Bates and the Spirit of Broadhalfpenny Down takes its audience to the ground by the Bat and Ball Inn in Hambledon where the first official first-class cricket match took place in 1772.
For more than three decades Harry Bates has lovingly tended this historic ground, preserving its beauty and heritage with quiet dedication and an unwavering eye for detail.
The film follows Harry and his wife Nina through their final season, facing everything from the unpredictability of the English weather to the relentless challenges posed by mischievous moles. Their humour, resilience and shared love for the game shine throughout.
Featuring rarely seen archive footage and candid interviews with players past and present, The Final Cut offers a rich, layered portrait of a man whose life has been inextricably woven into the grass he tends.
The Final Cut, made by Spice Productions, directed by Ollie Lambert and executive produced and presented by Robbie James, will be released on the Cradle of Cricket channel on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@cradleofcricket at 9am on May 1.
Robbie James said: “For us, this was our dream project to work on. We’ve both got a deep-rooted love for cricket, and meeting Harry and Nina along with telling the story of such a significant ground has been one of the great joys in both our careers.”
David Henderson, head of cricket at the ground, said: “It’s a beautifully told story, about legacy, stewardship and the enduring spirit of cricket.”
Today Broadhalfpenny Down is home to touring, blind and visually impaired, Hambledon Cricket Club and Broadhalfpenny Brigands cricket matches.
A crowdfunding campaign to restore it to its former glory is at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cradleofcricket