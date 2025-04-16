Visitors to Farnham Castle have been dealt a towering blow as its keep could be closed until next year.
The drawbridge to the feature has been pulled up amid concerns about loose and falling stones.
English Heritage is carrying out maintenance and repairs but it’s not going to be a quick fix, so visitors will have to keep out during the summer season and beyond.
“English Heritage recently visited the castle and they established that the work required to make the keep safe for public access was more extensive than previously considered,” said a spokesperson for the Farnham Castle Trust.
“There are a number of loose or fallen stones, many high above and near the entrance to the keep, which need to be secured or repointed.
“This undoubtedly will be a considerable financial investment for English Heritage, but it’s just one of many on their list of historic places and monuments now requiring repairs.”
The spokesperson added: “It is almost certain now the keep will be closed to the public for the whole of 2025 and, quite possibly well into 2026.
“This is a great loss to the people of Farnham, a disappointment for volunteers and guides, and a loss for local schools unable to benefit from educational visits.”
The keep has been listed as “temporarily closed” online but tours of the Bishop’s Palace will remain available every Wednesday afternoon, along with access to the Exhibition Room.
But the site will be totally closed to the general public at all other times, with a spokesperson for English Heritage confirming the news.
The spokesperson said: “An area of wall at Farnham Castle is unstable and requires maintenance work.
“We hope to carry out the work within the next financial year (25-26), until such time it will remain closed to ensure the safety of our visitors.”