In voting for this scheme, Waverley’s Lib Dem-led Executive ignored the pleas of fellow councillors. It rode roughshod over the recommendations of the council’s scrutiny committee. It chose to accept to the opinion of only one of two conflicting legal opinions on CIL, each by hugely respected Kings Counsels. And it destroyed the hopes of victims that they would finally receive just treatment by the Council (some have been fighting the charges in some cases for four to five years).