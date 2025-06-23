In my last column, I wrote about the need for human development so that we can flourish and have a future.
But even as I submitted my prayerful thoughts, others in the world had other ideas, and overall, it feels that humanity has taken no steps forward and at least five steps backward. What has been happening in the world recently appears to be nothing short of human regression back to tribalism, only now with huge annihilating weapons and not spears.
It appears that, rather than develop and evolve, a significant majority of humans would rather ‘stick with the devil they know’ than attempt to walk a new path for peace, justice, freedom or flourishing.
What might be making people reluctant to positively change to start bringing in a brighter future? Is it that people are so angry and grieved that they must have vengeance? Is it apathy, depression or oppression? Or dangerously, through violence and persecution, have so many people have been damaged and made victims, that the victims themselves have now become persecutors, because they know no different? After-all, as the saying goes, damaged people damage people.
Humanity clearly needs help and hope to surmount this existential crisis.
Graciously, there is always divine help and hope for all who are damaged and made victims, which offers generational healing and enables the ability to rise above the temptation of reprisal.
Jesus was made a victim by those in authority who did not want to lose their covetousness of God, their elevated egotistical status, their power and control. But in contrast to them, Jesus said on the cross: “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”
When ee rose again from the dead, he did not start a damaging campaign on those who made him suffer and killed him.
Jesus, in his risen evolved inclusive personhood changed humanity’s potential future for the good of all throughout time. In Jesus’s resurrection healing, actions and teaching, he showed God’s infinite, forgiving, and everlasting love, and it is this that transforms damaged humans in this life.
By receiving God’s love through Jesus Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit, we can repent of violence and killing, and choose to evolve and live, speak and work for love, peace, justice, flourishing and freedom.
Receive God’s love and have hope...
