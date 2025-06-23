What might be making people reluctant to positively change to start bringing in a brighter future? Is it that people are so angry and grieved that they must have vengeance? Is it apathy, depression or oppression? Or dangerously, through violence and persecution, have so many people have been damaged and made victims, that the victims themselves have now become persecutors, because they know no different? After-all, as the saying goes, damaged people damage people.