What I want to make clear is that this Government wants to build a lot of houses, and it is not going to take no for an answer. However much you feel the countryside here must be protected, just like I do, the Government does not share that view. Its priority is growth and house building. To get a Local Plan in place, many more sites must be included in the Local Plan. This isn’t because the Local Plan is delayed, it is because this Government has prioritised housing development. This applies to all councils whatever stage they are at (even with adopted plans).