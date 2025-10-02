Before writing this, I looked back at some of my previous pieces. Most were prompted by events in the wider world, such as Covid and its consequences, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, attacks on freedom of speech, or by developments closer to home: leaving the European Union, a general election, and a new government that promised so much and delivered ... (You can add your own ending here.)
As I reflected on these things, I asked myself: Have matters improved? The answer is no—probably more conflict, more division, more killing, more intolerance, especially toward those who would stand up for Christian values.
Of course, we should not be surprised. Jesus said in Matthew 24:6-9: “You are going to hear of wars and rumours of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end.
“For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and in various places there will be famines and earthquakes. But all these things are merely the beginning of birth pains. Then they will deliver you to tribulation, and will kill you, and you will be hated by all nations because of my name.”
You see, the evil of this world will never be defeated by human effort, but by divine intervention. As John tells us in Revelation 21:1, 3-4: “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth passed away, and there was no longer any sea.
“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the tabernacle of God is among men, and he will dwell among them, and they shall be his people, and God himself will be among them. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and there will no longer be any death. There will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things passed away.’”
This tremendous promise is for those whose trust is in Jesus Christ. John 14:6 tells us: “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father but through me.’”
The question is: Who are you putting your trust in today—God or man?
