After the long, dry and balmy summer months, we now must get used to the Met Office issuing weather warnings about autumn storms battering the countryside.
Storms were first given names in 2015 with the intention of raising their profile among the British public. The first names set aside for September 2025 are said to be Amy, Bram and Chandra, should they be needed.
The other day I was at home when the heavens opened, thunder crashed, lightning struck and torrential rain fell. Such sudden and dramatic storms often bring trees down, flood roads and cause localised havoc.
The storms of life are often used as a metaphor for the difficulties that can come upon us suddenly and unexpectedly. In an instant they can turn our settled lives upside down. Perhaps it is a family bereavement, a worrying health diagnosis, an unexpected redundancy or a relationship breakdown. Such storms in life affect our sense of wellbeing.
Weather warnings remind me of a trip to the Holy Land some years ago when our group set out on a boat ride early in the morning on Lake Galilee. As we sat in the boat, engine switched off, enjoying the peace and calm, we were reminded of the sudden storm that came upon Jesus and the disciples. The winds blew down through the hills, the waves tossed the boat and even the experienced fishermen feared they would drown.
Scared and afraid, they woke Jesus and cried out: “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?” We read that he got up, rebuked the wind and the waves: “Quiet! Be still!” The wind died down and it was completely calm.
We may face the storms of life in many different ways — with the help of family, friends and in some cases medical staff. But I find that, in addition to these, there is great help and comfort to be found in looking to God and asking for the daily strength we need to come through.
After the storm the other day, the sun broke through the dark, foreboding clouds and a beautiful rainbow appeared in the sky. It seemed a reminder that God is with us and the storms of life will give way to brighter days.
