Humanism is a non-religious philosophy that shows how people can live meaningful, fulfilling and happy lives without belief in gods or the supernatural.
We believe that happiness comes not only from living well ourselves but also from helping others to flourish and lead lives of dignity. Humanists use reason, observation and scientific evidence to understand the world, while also valuing wonder, respect for nature and responsibility for future generations.
Our ethics are grounded in compassion, empathy and human dignity. We aim to solve problems through co-operation and mutual respect, recognising the common humanity we all share.
For humanists, meaning and purpose are not plans “out there” waiting to be discovered, but something each person creates for themselves in their own way.
The belief that this is the one life we have brings energy and significance to every single day. Humanist funerals, weddings, baby namings and other ceremonies celebrate life and mark milestones in a personal, memorable and inclusive way.
Humanism does not rest on doctrines or holy books; it is an approach to life that has appeared throughout history and is embraced today by millions in the UK and around the world.
While non-religious, humanism is not anti-religious. We work for mutual understanding and respect between believers and non-believers alike. We also campaign for inclusive education about all worldviews, for civil ceremonies free from discrimination and for the freedom for everyone to express their beliefs openly.
Farnham Humanists, founded in June 2004, provide opportunities to explore these ideas locally. We hold monthly Sunday evening talks and discussions on subjects ranging from “The Meaning of Life” and “Ethical Juries” to climate change and perspectives from different faiths.
We also meet informally on the first Monday of each month for a relaxed pub conversation, where friendly discussion can cover almost any topic.
In addition, some members are accredited to offer pastoral care in hospitals, hospices and prisons, as well as to visit schools for assemblies, religious education lessons and multi-faith events.
Our celebrants are trained to conduct humanist ceremonies for all of life’s key occasions, supporting individuals and families with warmth and understanding.
We welcome everyone to our Sunday, November 23, meeting on humanism. To find out more, please visit www.farnham.humanist.org.uk
