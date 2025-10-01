In an era when politics feels remote and public trust in Westminster is under strain, it’s tempting to dismiss town mayors as relics of another age – chain-wearing dignitaries whose role begins and ends with cutting ribbons. But that view couldn’t be more wrong. Across Surrey, and particularly in Waverley, mayors are not just ceremonial figures; they are vital to the health of our local democracy.
Take a look at towns like Farnham, Godalming and Haslemere. These are places where civic pride runs deep, yet where communities face all the modern pressures – housing shortages, squeezed public services, and an uncertain retail economy. Amid this turbulence, the mayor provides something unique: a non-partisan, visible figure who unites people rather than divides them.
Critics will say the office is all pomp and tradition. True, the chains and robes can look archaic. But symbols matter. In a county like Surrey, where new developments and demographic change are reshaping towns, continuity is important. The mayor embodies that continuity. They remind residents that their town has an identity worth celebrating – that community is more than just bricks, mortar, and commuter trains to London.
What’s more, mayors deliver real-world impact. Their “charity of the year” initiatives bring in thousands of pounds for local causes, whether it’s hospice care in Farnham, mental health services in Godalming, or youth clubs in Haslemere. Those funds change lives. And beyond the money, the mayor’s presence at local events – whether it’s a primary school assembly, a volunteer litter-pick, or a community arts festival – sends a powerful signal: what you are doing matters. That recognition inspires people to give more, do more, and believe more strongly in the value of their town.
Let’s also be clear, mayors are evolving with the times. Increasingly, they are using their platform to champion urgent causes like digital inclusion or youth engagement. When a mayor lends their authority to such campaigns, it has a galvanising effect.
Cllr Jean Arrick, the Mayor of Haslemere, said: “I feel honoured to have been elected as town Mayor for Haslemere and Hindhead for the second time and am enjoying representing the town at civic events as well as leading the Town Council in the council chamber. I have taken the opportunity to fund raise for the local scout hut in Hindhead which is badly in need of refurbishment, and also the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s new Cancer and Surgical innovation centre, which provides much needed services in South West Surrey.”
If we strip away the myths, the mayor’s role is anything but ornamental. It is connective tissue. It binds together residents, voluntary groups, businesses, and local institutions in a way few other roles can. Surrey and Waverley are fortunate to have mayors who not only uphold tradition but also adapt to contemporary needs.
At a time when our politics may seem broken, we should not be asking whether town mayors are relevant. We should be asking how we can give them more visibility and more support.
