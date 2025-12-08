There is room in Farnham for a network of cycle tracks and building it wouldn’t close a single car lane, allowing one of the most natural forms of travel, where a human propels themself along, to take place safely. The irony is that building cycle tracks would actually help motorists. Each person on a bike could be a person leaving their car at home, so fewer cars on the road. And, fewer cyclists using the road too if they have cycle tracks to help them get to shops and work for some of their journeys. And so, as with many things in life, the act of kindness, of building them to keep people safe, actually pays dividends for the builder.