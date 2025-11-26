As the nights draw in, the familiar chill of winter reminds us that Christmas is just around the corner.
And yet, it can feel strangely inappropriate to be preparing to celebrate together when we see so much sadness, conflict, cruelty and uncertainty in the news.
Each day we are confronted with stories of division, suffering and turmoil in countries near and far. It is easy to feel overwhelmed, and perhaps even a little guilty, as we put out the tinsel and plan festive gatherings, while others face such terrible hardship and fear.
However, Christmas is a festival of real hope and promise because it meets us in the midst of all those troubles. It does not ignore the darkness - it brings a light that cannot be extinguished by it.
Because at the very heart of Christmas lies the amazing revelation that God chose to show his love for his creation by entering our world as that small, vulnerable baby.
By doing this God experienced the trials, uncertainties, and challenges that we face daily. By doing this God revealed his closeness to us, his deep compassion and his loving nature.
Jesus’ birth reminds us that there really is a better way for us to live—a way shaped by peace, reconciliation, and understanding.
The message proclaimed by the birth of that tiny baby in the manger is that peace between warring peoples is possible, if we really do try to love those around us; if we respect difference, try to understand one another, and strive to learn from one another.
The impact of that first Christmas continue to resonate today with astonishing strength. Every carol we sing, every present we wrap, and every candle we light encourages us to live out the Christian values of sharing, loving, giving, forgiving, receiving with gratitude, and offering ourselves in service to others.
So as we prepare for Christmas once again this year, let’s do so with hearts full of love, remembering the greatest gift ever given of God’s only son, born in a humble stable in Bethlehem.
And as we celebrate, let’s commit ourselves to working together for peace, as we strive to build our communities in love and respect for those around us.
Christmas blessings on you all!
