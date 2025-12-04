Christmas is......a time of joy, a time of stress; a time for celebration, a time that can bring depression; a time for generosity, a time for great expense; a time to renew relationships, a time when relationships are difficult; a welcome holiday, just plain hard work; a time for the children, a time when children can become too demanding.
The origin of Christmas was a celebration of the birth of the man who has possibly had more influence on the world than any other person, over a period of two thousand years. He gave us truths, values to hold, a spiritual framework to work at, and an example to live by.
The stories surrounding his birth can be questioned, as they were passed on by word of mouth before being written down some seventy or more years later, but the basic facts are true enough that we can sincerely remember his birth, his life, and what the world of his time did to him.
The trouble is that humanity has added much to the original tale, so that for some it has become a time of excess, of commercial greed and of personal over-consumption, which is why the joy, celebration, generosity are so often compromised.
To some, these comments about Christmas will seem like the words of a religious killjoy. They are not. They are a plea that we keep things in perspective over Christmas.
You do not have to spend, spend, spend to have a worthwhile Christmas. You do not have to eat like there is no tomorrow or drink more than is sensible to have a good time. The values that Jesus encouraged were truthfulness, sincerity, simplicity, care for your neighbour. In remembering his birth, let us not forget what started with his birth and accord to that what it deserves.
