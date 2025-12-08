A burst sewer main between Churt and Headley has been a frustrating reminder of how fragile parts of our local infrastructure can be.
For many residents, it meant long diversions, congestion on small rural routes and uncertainty about when normality would return. I stayed in daily contact with engineers while repairs were delayed by vegetation and nearby utilities, and while I am glad the pipe itself is now fixed, the traffic disruption showed how quickly everyday life can be thrown off course when things go wrong.
This was far from an isolated incident. Over recent months we have seen a major burst outside Haslemere Station, another on the A325 north of Bordon, and a steady pattern of smaller leaks across the area. Each episode brings disruption for families, businesses and commuters, and together they raise a bigger question about how resilient our water network really is.
That is why I met both South East Water and Thames Water. South East Water supplies around 91 percent of our drinking water, while Thames Water supplies the remainder and provides sewage services for the vast majority of the constituency.
These meetings have been important for understanding how leakage is detected, how ageing cast iron pipes are managed, and how difficult it can be to treat issues like nitrate pollution. They have also underlined just how long some replacement cycles are, often spanning a century or more.
Nationally, there is already recognition that leakage and water efficiency must improve. While leakage has fallen significantly over time, around a fifth of the public water supply is still lost through leaks. Targets now exist to cut this further, supported by smarter monitoring, artificial intelligence and modern detection technology. But targets alone do not mend pipes, and the experience on our roads shows that delivery is what truly matters.
One of my biggest concerns is structural. Water and sewerage companies are not statutory consultees in the planning system. That means developments of hundreds of new homes can be approved before utilities are fully engaged, with modelling often only starting once construction is under way.
With higher housing targets, this reactive approach is storing up serious problems for the future. The same issue applies to digital infrastructure and mobile connectivity, where operators are again expected to catch up after homes are built, rather than plan networks alongside new communities.
I have been pressing ministers on these issues, but so far there has been too little urgency from the current government. I will keep pushing, because reliable water, effective sewerage and modern digital connectivity are not luxuries. They are essentials for everyday life in our towns and villages.
What has happened in Churt recently has shown us the immediate impact when things fail. My job is to make sure those local frustrations drive long-term change. Not just short-term repairs.
