I also want to say a particular thank you to those working in our local pubs over the festive period. For many people, the pub is where Christmas traditions are shared, friendships are maintained and neighbours check in on one another. Whether it is pulling pints, cooking meals, or keeping the doors open on Christmas Eve and beyond, pub staff help create the atmosphere that so many of us associate with this time of year. Their work supports local jobs, local suppliers and a sense of community that cannot be taken for granted.