As this is my final column before Christmas, I wanted to pause and reflect on the people who keep our communities going during what is meant to be a time of rest and togetherness.
While many of us are lucky enough to spend Christmas Day at home with family or friends, thousands of people will be heading out to work as normal. That includes care home staff making sure residents are comfortable and cared for, NHS workers on wards and in ambulances, and emergency services ready to respond when needed. It also includes pub workers, shop staff, transport workers and others who help keep everyday life running, often at the cost of missing time with their own loved ones.
These roles are not always glamorous and they are rarely quiet, particularly at this time of year. But they matter enormously. I am deeply grateful to everyone who will be working over the festive period, whether that is through the night, behind the scenes, or on the front line. Their commitment is something we should recognise not just at Christmas, but all year round.
I also want to say a particular thank you to those working in our local pubs over the festive period. For many people, the pub is where Christmas traditions are shared, friendships are maintained and neighbours check in on one another. Whether it is pulling pints, cooking meals, or keeping the doors open on Christmas Eve and beyond, pub staff help create the atmosphere that so many of us associate with this time of year. Their work supports local jobs, local suppliers and a sense of community that cannot be taken for granted.
Christmas can also be a difficult time for people who are elderly, living alone, or feeling isolated. The emphasis on celebration can sometimes make loneliness feel sharper, which is why local efforts to bring people together matter so much.
Across the constituency, there are Christmas Day events taking place that are open to those who might otherwise spend the day alone. Passfield Social Club is hosting a Christmas Day lunch, as are the churches in Haslemere, coming together to put on an event at the Hasleway Centre. Other organisations, including Bupa at its Waverley Lane site, are also opening their doors to help make the day feel welcoming and inclusive.
If you or someone you know might benefit from attending one of these events, I would strongly encourage you to look into what is available locally. Even a few hours of company, conversation and a shared meal can make a real difference.
As we head into the Christmas period, I hope we can all take a moment to thank those who will be working through it, and to look out for neighbours or friends who may need a little extra support. I wish everyone a peaceful Christmas and a hopeful start to the New Year.
