From the first day I was elected, I’ve made it a priority to spend time with the people running the cafés, pubs, workshops and shops that keep our communities vibrant. Whether in our towns or smaller villages, the message is usually the same: business rates have become an unfair burden on those trying to build something locally.
That’s why this week’s announcement from Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride to abolish business rates for many shops, pubs and other high street businesses will be welcomed by many here. It would lift a major weight off small businesses, which are too often treated less favourably than large online retailers. The plan would help around 250,000 businesses nationwide and could make a real difference on our local high streets.
The proposal would be funded by savings elsewhere in government, ensuring the support is sustainable. For local businesses facing rising costs, this would bring a genuine sense of relief and the confidence to plan ahead.
Over the past year I’ve met with traders right across the constituency who’ve shared their experiences of operating on tight margins. From the cafés of Haslemere to the shops of Farnham, from village pubs to Bordon’s developing retail scene, I’ve heard about the pressures of rent, energy and staffing. Business rates often come up as the final straw - a cost that feels detached from reality.
Reform has been discussed for years, but this proposal shows it can be delivered in a way that restores fairness and competitiveness. It also complements the wider ambitions for our area.
In Farnham, the Brightwells development has the should be bringing fresh life to the town centre - but that will only happen if independent traders can afford to take space and thrive there. The same principle applies in Bordon, where regeneration depends on new businesses taking root and staying the course. Removing outdated costs will help ensure these projects succeed and our high streets remain at the heart of local life.
Small businesses also play a vital role in creating apprenticeships and training opportunities for young people. When local firms are able to expand, they take on staff, invest in skills and pass on experience to the next generation - something I’ve seen in countless workshops and family firms across our area.
Our local economy depends on people who take risks, create jobs and bring character to our communities. They deserve a tax system that reflects today’s economy and supports their efforts to grow.
Abolishing business rates for our shops, pubs and cafés would do exactly that - giving local enterprise the space to flourish and helping every part of our community to benefit in turn.
