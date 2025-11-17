The new rules that Labour is imposing on employment add nearly £1,000 to the cost of hiring a worker. When I visit some of the eateries at The Shed in Bordon, independent shops in central Farnham, the many farms across our villages, or our pubs in Haslemere and Liphook, it is obvious that this is not a cost any of them can absorb forever. And that figure does not include the higher minimum wage, which I know is actively discouraging local employers from taking on younger applicants who now cost the same as more experienced adults.