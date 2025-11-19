We have published on our website five surveys of local people’s views on cycle tracks and all showed a significant number of people would like to cycle into town, if there was a safe way to do so for some of their journeys. This would benefit local shops and cafes, and help employers’ productivity. Nationally, the cost of road congestion is £7.7 billion per year, averaging 62 hours per driver of lost time. Cycle tracks can reduce congestion.