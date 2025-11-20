Every December, Farnham begins to glow with lights, markets, and the happy rush of the season. Yet beneath all the busyness lies a story that is still as tender and surprising as it was 2,000 years ago: the story of a God who steps into an ordinary town, among ordinary people, with extraordinary love.
The Christmas story doesn’t begin with power or perfection, but with a manger, a young couple far from home, and a world longing for peace.
It tells us that hope can arrive quietly; that joy can break in where we least expect it and that light shines brightest in the dark.
At its heart, Christmas reminds us that no one is forgotten because God knows us, no one is unseen because God sees us, and that in Jesus, love has drawn near to every one of us.
In Farnham, we’ve always valued community and connection, and Christmas gives us a chance to experience those things afresh.
When we sing together, when we pause for a moment of reflection, when we share warmth and welcome with neighbours and strangers alike, the deeper meaning of the season begins to come alive.
With that in mind, Farnham churches would love to invite you to Carols in the Meadows on Saturday, December 7.
The free event is happening in Gostrey Meadows from 4pm.
It’s an evening shaped around this very story of hope, with a live brass band, well-loved carols, hot chocolate and mulled wine, and a short Christmas message from Nicky Gumbel, founder of Alpha.
Whether you come with family, friends, or simply want to stand among the crowd and listen, you are warmly welcome.
Come and join us. You are so welcome.
