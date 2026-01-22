The strength of feeling on this issue is striking: around 750 parents across East Hampshire have written to me in the last week, calling for action to restrict social media access for under-16s. As I said in my replies to them, while technology brings many benefits, I fully understand the deep anxiety about the harms to children associated with social media in particular. These can include exposure to inappropriate and distressing content, unwanted contact, endless algorithm-driven scrolling and the impact on sleep and concentration at school.