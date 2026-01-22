Only a few weeks ago, the Prime Minister said he was “personally” opposed to a ban on social media for under-16s. On Monday I listened to the Technology Secretary announce that the Government will now consult on exactly that proposal.
Some have suggested this apparent change of position is an attempt to head off related amendments to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill in the House of Lords, and then a possible rebellion of Labour MPs. Kemi Badenoch has been clear on the Conservative position in support of a ban.
Whatever the motivation, it is an announcement I welcome.
During her statement, the minister said she would “act swiftly, but by doing a proper consultation”. Many will spot the tension in that phrase. Government consultations are not that swift, and are often followed by months of deliberation. I pressed the minister on this point in the Commons and was assured that she expects to be clear on the way forward by the summer.
The strength of feeling on this issue is striking: around 750 parents across East Hampshire have written to me in the last week, calling for action to restrict social media access for under-16s. As I said in my replies to them, while technology brings many benefits, I fully understand the deep anxiety about the harms to children associated with social media in particular. These can include exposure to inappropriate and distressing content, unwanted contact, endless algorithm-driven scrolling and the impact on sleep and concentration at school.
It is an issue I have worked on for a number of years. I was closely involved in the Online Safety Bill and, as a minister, led parts of that legislation. At the Department for Education, we issued guidance on mobile phones in schools, though I am very conscious that many of the most serious problems occur outside school hours.
I have also sought to go further. When I had the opportunity to introduce my own private member’s bill, it was the Internet (Protection of Children) Bill. That would have tackled a number of issues including addictive design features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling. Unfortunately, the 2019 general election stopped it in its tracks.
Last year’s much-anticipated Safer Phones Bill was another opportunity to take decisive action, but in the end it amounted to little. That was an opportunity missed. As I said then, and again last week, the evidence will never be perfect. But the arguments are well rehearsed and what we already know is compelling.
The Government will now run a 12-week consultation, with a decision hopefully before the summer. What that decision will be remains to be seen. An outright ban for under-16s, similar to Australia’s, is one option. Others include tighter regulation of platforms and raising the age of data consent. None is without challenges, and we must avoid unintended consequences such as pushing children into even less safe online spaces.
But change is coming. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long for it.
