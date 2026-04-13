Children’s mental health is a particularly topical issue at the moment, not least because of the government’s consultation on whether under-16s should have access to social media. Hard evidence is difficult to establish, but there does seem to be a correlation between high use of social media – and what can come with it – and mental health difficulties.
That said, the wider debate around social media – and the harmful or addictive content it can expose young people to – is one for another day.
What is clear, however, is that the prevalence of mental health challenges among children and young people is increasing. It is a pattern seen not only in Britain but in other countries too, albeit that comparable data is scarce.
We know that around half of all mental health conditions develop before the age of 14. That is why, in 2018, the previous government introduced Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs) for clusters of schools, with the first teams becoming operational the following year.
It was an initiative led by the Department of Health, working with the Department for Education. As education minister at the time, I was keen to ensure schools had the tools and expertise to identify early signs of common mental health issues, such as anxiety and low mood. Crucially, these teams were designed to provide early intervention and practical support, helping schools respond before issues escalate and affect attendance, learning and wellbeing.
I was therefore pleased that the current government chose to continue this initiative, which is now being rolled out in Hampshire.
There is a commitment to ensure all schools have been offered MHST support by December 2029. Hampshire and Isle of Wight NHS Trust is working with local health commissioners to map the rollout of MHSTs across Hampshire, with five introduced each year until the end of 2029. Recruitment for five new teams starts this summer, with the first cohort beginning training in early 2027 and becoming fully operational in early 2028.
I recently met with the head of clinical services at the Trust to discuss the introduction of this programme in East Hampshire. So far, 22 schools are covered. This includes three secondary schools, nine primary schools, five junior schools and five infant schools, with full coverage expected within the next three years.
While these teams are a welcome addition to our schools, it is important to be clear about their remit. They are not a substitute for specialist services such as Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), nor are they a pathway to diagnoses such as ADHD or autism, or to securing an Education, Health and Care Plan – an issue of real concern for many parents in East Hampshire, and one I will return to.
More complex needs will, rightly, continue to be assessed by specialist health professionals.
Instead, Mental Health Support Teams are designed to bridge the gap, offering support for less severe but still significant concerns. It is an important initiative, sitting between specialist support and the promotion of positive, healthy activities for all children.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.