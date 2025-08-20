As a member of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, I’ve been part of an inquiry into school and community sport. It’s been eye-opening to learn more about emerging sports. Cheerleading, for example, is seeing a rapid rise in popularity, especially among teenage girls, helping to keep them engaged in sport at a time when many tend to drop out. I also discovered the growing appeal of bowling and even had a go myself at Alton Social Bowling Club a few months ago.