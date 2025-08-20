This summer has been an unforgettable one for sport. We've seen new champions rise at Wimbledon, astonishing displays of endurance in the Tour de France, a nail-biting cricket series against India, and, of course, the Lionesses clinching their second successive Euros win.
It’s no surprise, then, that children across the country are being inspired by what they’ve seen on screen and are heading outdoors to get active and play sport themselves. And sports’ national governing bodies – such as the FA and LTA – these days run great programmes to get children introduced to their sport.
This enthusiasm is being matched in schools too. Across East Hampshire, many primary schools have been able to broaden their sports offering, thanks to the Primary PE and Sport Premium.
This initiative – originally introduced by the previous government - aims to improve the quality of PE and sports provision in schools. With a significant funding allocation, the premium helps schools towards the aim of two hours of physical activity per week, encourages participation in competitive sports and promotes equal opportunities for all children.
I was pleased to see the Government continue this initiative, with £320 million allocated for the upcoming academic year.
The premium has allowed many schools to bring in specialist providers to lead multi sports (and has also created an employment route for many people to build their career in sport). Importantly, schools retain control over how to spend the funding, provided it supports sport and physical activity. They are also expected to report on how the money has been used and the impact it has had on pupils’ wellbeing and activity levels.
As a member of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, I’ve been part of an inquiry into school and community sport. It’s been eye-opening to learn more about emerging sports. Cheerleading, for example, is seeing a rapid rise in popularity, especially among teenage girls, helping to keep them engaged in sport at a time when many tend to drop out. I also discovered the growing appeal of bowling and even had a go myself at Alton Social Bowling Club a few months ago.
But I have also been questioning ministers on the approach to school sport. With the current curriculum review, sector hopes had been raised of an increased amount of sport time mandated. It now sounds more like the existing ‘ambition’ of two hours a week will likely stay as is.
During the inquiry, I also pressed the minister about the future of the premium. Based on the answers I received, I’m concerned that there is no guarantee the funding will continue beyond next year. There's a risk that it could be absorbed into the wider schools’ budget, which would undermine its impact.
PE and sport underpin so much else – health and healthy habits, mental well-being, and character building. I do hope that the curriculum review recognises the real progress made in recent years, and continues to empower schools to decide how best to deliver high-quality physical education for their pupils.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.