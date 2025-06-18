Many of the county’s vineyards are concentrated in and around the South Downs National Park, which is now home to over 50 vineyards and 11 wineries, drawing some 33,000 visitors annually.
With its south-facing hills, chalk-rich soils, and increasingly favourable climate, Hampshire has firmly established itself as one of the UK’s leading wine-producing regions.
And it’s not just local pride talking, the world is starting to notice.
Our vineyards are winning global acclaim for their award-winning wines. According to those in the know (including fellow members of the All Party Parliamentary Group on GB Wine), the region’s ‘terroir’ is not only comparable to Champagne, but in some cases may be outperforming it. And other southern counties like Kent, Surrey, and Sussex are also producing top-tier wines that are turning heads abroad.
The figures speak for themselves. Since the early 2000s, UK wine production has tripled, now generating around 12 to 15 million bottles annually. English sparkling wine, once the butt of jokes from our French neighbours, is now being imported into France. Yes, really. The Americans and Japanese are big fans too.
Among the standout producers is Hattingley Valley, located in Lower Wield. Specialising in English sparkling wine, Hattingley has rapidly become one of the UK’s most celebrated wineries. It has racked up more than 180 medals, 16 trophies, and multiple ‘Best in Class’ awards, and over a third of its sales go to export.
It’s no wonder English sparkling wine is giving French fizz a run for its money.
But success hasn’t come without its challenges.
Like others in agriculture, wine producers are at the mercy of the unpredictable British weather. They’re also grappling with rising labour costs, including increases to the minimum wage and employers’ national insurance contributions.
And then there’s the looming issue of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) - a government-led recycling initiative which was launched in January. Although designed to simplify household recycling, the scheme is causing major concern within the industry. As of now, no fees have been published, making it impossible for producers to plan ahead or understand the financial impact of the scheme.
Smaller producers are likely to be hit the hardest. The Food and Drink Federation estimates that EPR compliance could cost businesses £14 billion in its first year. Industry leaders have urged the government to delay the rollout, warning that the scheme could disrupt one of the UK’s most promising sectors.
Despite these headwinds, English wine remains one of our great homegrown success stories. Worth over £100 million to UK GDP - with a projected 50 percent increase in jobs this year alone - viticulture is now the UK’s fastest-growing agricultural sector. Many vineyards are also embracing organic and sustainable practices, adding to their appeal.
This week is also English Wine Week, the perfect excuse to support local producers and discover what all the fuss is about. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just curious, now’s the time to raise a glass to English wine’s remarkable rise.
