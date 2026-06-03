During my time as an MP, I have seen bank branches disappear from our high streets, as they have done across the country.
A decade ago there were around 10,700 bank branches in the UK. Today that number has fallen to just under half, and it continues to decline.
The assumption has often been that online and telephone banking can fill the gap. For many people, that is true. Plenty of customers are perfectly happy managing their finances through an app.
But that is not the case for everyone.
I encountered this myself recently when trying to open an account for one of my children. It could not be done online and required an in-person visit. There are some services — dealing with fraud, resolving payment problems, handling complex transactions or opening certain accounts — that still require face-to-face support.
Small businesses also frequently need services that go beyond withdrawing or depositing cash. Sometimes they need to speak to someone directly. Yet the ability to access those services locally has steadily diminished.
Cash remains important too. Around a quarter of people still use cash for at least half of their purchases and payments. That means ensuring access to cash, and maintaining places that accept it, remains an important part of supporting our communities.
The problem is that bank branches often have to disappear entirely before a hub is even considered, regardless of a town's size, economic activity or the number of small and medium-sized businesses it supports. That approach needs to change. We should not have to wait until the last bank branch closes its doors before action is taken to preserve access to banking services. By that point, it is already too late.
Thankfully, we still have post offices in many towns and villages. They provide valuable everyday banking services, including cash withdrawals, deposits and balance enquiries.
However, the services available at the Post Office vary considerably depending on which bank you use.
For example, customers of one bank can deposit up to £3,000 per day at the Post Office, while customers of another can deposit up to £3,000 per transaction. A third institution’s customers cannot deposit cash at the Post Office at all. Some banks allow cheque deposits, while others do not.
As long as different banks operate under different rules, promoting the Post Office as a straightforward alternative to a bank branch will remain difficult. Customers and small businesses are often left confused about what services are available to them and may have to travel considerable distances to access banking facilities.
A constituent wrote to me this week to say that he now has to travel to Basingstoke to carry out his banking. His experience is far from unique.
I believe this issue deserves further examination.
I also believe there is a case for expanding the range of banking services available through the Post Office. Customers should be able to do more than simply withdraw or deposit cash. For example, it may be worth exploring whether services such as fraud reporting, account opening and payment support could also be provided.
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