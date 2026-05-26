As I write this, it’s half-term week and the sun is shining gloriously across Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere and Liphook.
After the record-breaking heat of Bank Holiday Monday – one of the hottest May days in living memory – families are making the most of the warm days and lighter evenings with the children off school.
There really is no better time to step outside and remind ourselves just how fortunate we are.
Our constituency sits at the meeting point of the Surrey Hills and the South Downs – an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with outstanding landscapes right on our doorstep.
From the sandy heaths of Frensham Common and ancient woodlands, to the dramatic views from Hindhead and the Devil’s Punchbowl, and the peaceful trails around Woolmer Forest and Liphook, we are truly spoiled for choice.
These green spaces are a genuine blessing for our health and wellbeing. After the intensity of the recent heat, many of us have felt the benefit of getting out for a walk – whether blowing away the cobwebs, exercising the dog, or giving the children space to run free.
Local health professionals regularly highlight how time in nature helps reduce stress and lift mood. In our busy lives, it’s free medicine we should all take more often.
I’m delighted that the Farnham Walking Festival is still running until the end of May, showcasing the very best of some of our local countryside.
But you don’t need an organised event. Whether it’s a gentle family stroll in Bourne Woods, a hike up to the Temple of the Four Winds near Haslemere, a bike ride through Ludshott Common or the lanes around Bordon and Liphook, there are options for every age and ability.
Enjoying our countryside also supports the local economy. Every pub lunch, café stop or farm shop visit after a ramble helps sustain the businesses that make our towns and villages special.
Of course, with more people outdoors comes shared responsibility. Please follow the Countryside Code – take your litter home, keep dogs under control near livestock, and stick to the paths.
So as half-term continues, and as we are (hopefully) set to enjoy more glorious weather into Summer, my challenge is simple: get the boots on, pack a picnic, and explore somewhere new, or a favourite old spot, with family or friends.
Take a moment to appreciate how lucky we are to call this area home.
Whether you live in one of our historic towns or beautiful villages, this shared natural heritage unites us all. I’d love to hear about your favourite activity – drop me a line at the office or via my website.
Above all, enjoy the rest of half-term and make the most of this wonderful weather.
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