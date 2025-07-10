Freedom of expression, religion and conscious are an integral British value, they are not merely a slogan to be dusted off in times of crisis. In the UK, we are so fortunate to live in a society that allows space for the open practice of religion. But that freedom should not make us complacent. When countries legislate against symbols of faith, be it minarets in Switzerland or the burqa in France, they do not protect society but fracture it by breeding resentment and alienation. If we are to call ourselves defenders of liberty, we must be willing to defend it for everyone.