Many readers will remember that earlier this year I launched a special survey on broadband and mobile coverage across our constituency.
I was delighted by the number of responses I received, both online and by post, and I want to take this opportunity to update you on how this information directly supports my work as your MP.
“This is invaluable” - that’s how Vodafone described the survey results when I met with them recently to discuss your feedback.
Together we reviewed the maps and comments provided by their customers (which you can view on my website), and it is clear where improvements are needed.
Churt, Headley, Frensham, Dockenfield, Beacon Hill, Greatham - all these villages (and more besides), which we know struggle with persistent signal problems, have now been firmly flagged for attention by the mobile providers.
My recent meeting with EE confirmed what many of us suspect: the industry’s official coverage maps often do not match the reality on the ground.
This survey strengthens my case for change. While I can make plenty of noise to raise the issue, your input gives it authority that cannot be dismissed as mere political point-scoring.
The same applies to broadband. Building Digital UK (BDUK) - the Government’s broadband rollout agency - has recognised my persistent efforts to secure improvements locally.
I have now secured quarterly meetings with their officials to review progress in our area. This is genuine progress.
From Conford and Passfield to Liphook, Moor Park, Bordon, Rushmoor and Tilford, I am pressing at every opportunity for better connections and faster rollout.
As a result, residents are beginning to see tangible benefits. Properties across the constituency - most recently in Gardener’s Hill Road, St Lucia Park and Griggs Green - are now being assessed for new connections, with rollout plans expected by the end of the year.
Improving broadband and mobile coverage has been a priority for me since taking office, and just under a year in, we are seeing real results. However, challenges remain.
Mobile providers have made it clear that they are very concerned about the Government’s plans for large new housing developments; plans they are rarely consulted on in advance.
The Coxbridge Farm development in Farnham is one example: the existing network already struggles with capacity, and Vodafone were not informed of the development before planning was granted.
They are now working to strengthen the network to cope with the additional demand. I have written to the Government to raise these concerns and have submitted several questions on this issue.
The response so far has been disappointing, but I will keep pressing - because improving our digital infrastructure matters to every part of our community.
