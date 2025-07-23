A letter recently published letter in the Herald argued that the new road layout in Farnham is already a failure.
It cited the traffic on Downing Street, which will seemingly persist long after the works are finally complete. Businesses have also struggled.
As with other things in life, it can often feel as though things are going in the wrong direction with there being no obvious path to changing course.
As much as we can learn, pick up skills and grow in our ability to deal with things, sometimes we are powerless to reverse certain situations. We are after all, just human.
Perhaps we also view humanity in general with a similar perspective. Be it; conflict, AI or climate, few would absolutely disagree if we declared that we felt things were going in the wrong direction across the world.
God’s word, the Holy Bible, specialises in reversing that which is going in the wrong direction.
All throughout the Bible we see episodes of strifeful circumstances, unbreakable habits and human depravity.
The good news is that throughout, we read of a way by which things are turned around – although that way is not in our hands. In trusting and believing in Jesus, we commit our lives to him, and he empowers us by his holy spirit to live according to a new path.
