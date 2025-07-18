Secondly, there is the ‘Design argument’. Within the universe, there is clear evidence of pattern and order. The notion, put forward by atheists, that this is purely random falls short on two counts. Firstly, the probability that this planet could sustain the vast array of life forms based on the precise combination of water, oxygen, temperature and pressure is so finely tuned as to be statistically remote. Next, atheism cannot adequately explain why humans appreciate the beauty of creation when there is no evolutionary advantage.