A little over a year ago, Labour swept into government on a promise of “stability.” What we’ve had since is anything but.
Start with jobs. According to the Office for National Statistics, 282,125 PAYE jobs have vanished under Labour’s watch. When I recently spoke to UKHospitality, the message was clear: things are getting worse, not better. Of those lost jobs, more than 18,000 were in hospitality - an industry Labour claims to support.
Inflation has more than doubled. The so-called £22 billion “black hole” Labour accused the Conservatives of leaving behind turned out to be a political myth. But now that they’re in government, Labour are creating a real one.
First came an eye-watering £35 billion price tag for handing over the Chagos Islands. Then came a £9.3 billion gap in their own plans after quietly reversing previously announced welfare savings. These aren’t isolated missteps - they are part of a pattern. What began as fiction is fast becoming a supermassive black hole of Labour’s own making.
Why is this happening? Because the Prime Minister has lost control of his own party. With rebellions mounting behind him, he no longer dares to cut spending. That leaves him with only one route: raise taxes. This might sound like political rhetoric - until you realise that Labour MPs just voted against their own pledge to keep taxes down. That’s not stability. That’s a warning.
As Parliament breaks for the summer, I’ll be spending the recess out and about in our constituency - meeting businesses, listening to residents, and gathering as much evidence as I can to show Labour the damage they’re doing.
A year into their time in office, this Government isn’t delivering stability, but economic uncertainty, broken promises, and a worrying sense of drift.
Thankfully, I always look forward to being back home in our beautiful constituency. While Westminster politics continues to unravel, our local priorities remain as pressing as ever.
Over the past 12 months, I’ve raised dozens of local issues directly with Ministers - from NHS dentistry and SEND reform to better access to mental health support and more reliable rural transport. I’ve pushed for faster broadband and better mobile coverage across our towns and villages, supported the regeneration of Bordon, and backed improvements to our healthcare and other vital public services. My work in Parliament is shaped directly by the conversations I have here at home - at local events, community visits, school assemblies and surgeries.
Looking ahead, I’ll continue fighting for the infrastructure, funding, and long-term investment our community needs. And I’ll keep ensuring your voice is heard - especially when those in charge would rather not listen.
Thank you once again for your support over the past year. Amid the noise, I’ll stay focused on what matters most: standing up for our area, getting things done, and holding this government to account.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.