A subtle nod, “cheers, mate”. A quick text. A fulsome email. A favour returned. Flowers on the doorstep. A home-made treat. Or perhaps a hand-written card in the actual post. All are lovely ways to say thank you.
Harvest Festivals happen after the combine harvesters have gone and the crops are gathered in. Even the blackberries have mostly passed.
Yet in early autumn we pause to say some thank yous. Thank you to those helping provide the food we rely on. And most of all, thank you to God. Without God’s good green earth being treasured and nurtured, none of us would last long. Thanks for the water and sun, for the growers, the foragers, the suppliers and everyone tending the land.
We say thank you by getting together and celebrating. By singing favourite harvest songs and hymns. By praying our gratitude.
We also say thank you by helping other people, not just repaying those who have done us a good turn. We look to help those who are struggling. We stock the food bank. We pass on practical support. It is a good time to think about the causes we want to support this year. We reflect on how we can give to others and what we can offer generously to God’s work too. Giving thanks from the bottom of our hearts.
One special thing I am thanking God for is that we have a new Archbishop of Canterbury at last.
Bishop Sarah Mullally will take up her new post in the spring.
I was fortunate to share some teenage years with Sarah through church youth group and college. I have seen at first-hand her genuine faith in God, and how much she loves following Jesus Christ in all she does. I know how committed she will be to do her very best in her new role.
It is a very tough job, and it is impossible to please everyone. It can be a thankless task.
I hope you will join me in praying for Sarah and her family. Not just in the next few weeks, but through the whole of her time as our archbishop. May God bless her, and God bless many others through her work.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.