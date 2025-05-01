I can remember the line from a song from a while ago with the words, “You are the wind beneath my wings.”
Recently, I witnessed just such an example of strength and love. A young pigeon had fledged too soon, sailing, with some frantic flapping of wings, down a cliff face that had been sandblasted by the owners of a block of holiday apartments.
The fledgling was stranded but unharmed, so I proceeded to the beach. A few hours later, on my return to the 9th floor, I stood transfixed as I watched the parents, who were now level with my apartment, take turns flying underneath their offspring, encouraging it to fly higher. They gently pushed it toward the rock face whenever a small lip of stone jutted out, giving their baby a chance to rest. This happened again and again, step by step, until they reached the nest, which must have been near the 17th floor.
For the pigeon parents, it took hours and hours of patient guidance, but eventually the fledgling made it made it back home safely.
I can’t admit to being a huge fan of pigeons, but I was taught an important lesson that day - one of trust.
As Jesus said: “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. “
So when life feels like an impossible uphill climb and we’re too weary to go on, God has promised to provide breathing spaces, places where we can pause and rest a while.
To that fledgling, reaching the safety of home must have seemed like an unattainable task. But it accepted the help offered and made it all the way to the top of the cliff. So too can we make it, whether we’re exhausted by life’s challenges or feel we’ve strayed from the path, we only need to accept God’s guiding love.
And in doing so, we can rest in the comforting knowledge that there is a safe haven waiting for us at the end of our journey, and that we are never alone while making our way home.