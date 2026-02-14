Like many others this winter, we have found ourselves glued to the television, captivated by the drama and beauty of the Winter Olympics in Italy. There is the wild rush of downhill skiing, the steady stamina of cross-country, the breathtaking acrobatics of snowboarders and skaters, and even the nail-biting tension of curling, where millimetres matter. From our comfortable sofas, coffee mugs in hand, we become instant experts — offering commentary and advice no athlete has asked for.