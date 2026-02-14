Like many others this winter, we have found ourselves glued to the television, captivated by the drama and beauty of the Winter Olympics in Italy. There is the wild rush of downhill skiing, the steady stamina of cross-country, the breathtaking acrobatics of snowboarders and skaters, and even the nail-biting tension of curling, where millimetres matter. From our comfortable sofas, coffee mugs in hand, we become instant experts — offering commentary and advice no athlete has asked for.
One event in particular caught my imagination: the skeleton. Competitors launch themselves headfirst down an icy track on what looks like little more than a baking tray with runners. There is no steering wheel and no brakes — just tiny shifts of the body at speeds of up to 80mph.
It looks equal parts thrilling and terrifying. To attempt it demands strength, fitness, hours of training and, perhaps most of all, remarkable courage.
Watching these athletes, you cannot help but admire what human beings are capable of at their peak. Behind every race lies dedication, sacrifice and discipline. It is inspiring. It might nudge us to lace up our walking shoes or swap an extra half-hour on the sofa for a brisk stroll.
It also struck me that fitness is not only physical. We need to care for our minds and our spirits as well.
As the season of Lent begins, it offers a gentle invitation to reflect on our spiritual health. Just as athletes train their bodies for the challenges ahead, perhaps we can take time to strengthen our inner lives.
That might mean setting aside a few quiet minutes each day for prayer or reflection, reading the Bible, or exploring the life of Jesus through a series such as The Chosen or the classic film Jesus of Nazareth. For some, fasting or giving something up helps clear space and focus attention on what truly matters.
These small habits can shape us more than we realise. Spiritual training will not make us faster down an ice track, but it can steady us for life’s twists and turns. It can deepen our sense of peace, gratitude and hope.
Thankfully, following Christ does not require Olympic speed or courage — just a willing heart and a few quiet steps in the right direction.
