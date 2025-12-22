As we approach 2026, I would like to thank residents and visitors to Farnham for the wonderful contribution you make to our town.
The leader role at Farnham Town Council is a privilege that I will treasure for the rest of my life. I am very lucky to work with 15 other councillors who focus on making our town the best it can be. We are all committed to improving the daily experience throughout our town and the surrounding villages that are home to our 42,000 residents.
The past year has brought its challenges, not least the alterations in the town centre to improve traffic flows and provide a better pedestrian experience. The town council has also been required to prepare for change within the local government structure, with new unitary councils coming into being in 2027.
We are determined to secure the best possible outcome for Farnham to protect and grow our assets and services. We have also continued to defend our objection to inappropriate large-scale developments within the town council administration area, while supporting the right developments in the right places.
In 2025, prudent management of our funds allowed us to plan and facilitate new projects to enhance community life across the town council administration area. Phase one of the new Gostrey Meadow playground was delivered on schedule, and phase two in 2026 will see a further extension of the playground, a new state-of-the-art amenity building with public conveniences, storage space for events equipment, and a new outdoor seating area.
Christmas 2025 saw the implementation of a new Christmas lights scheme in collaboration with the Business Improvement District.
In 2025, we also saw further development of funding to support young people in Farnham. The town council’s outreach partners in the north, centre and south of the town are doing some amazing work to support young people experiencing challenges in their home life and schooling. Demand for our holiday activity programme funding was the highest ever, with more than 20 different clubs and feature events organised for young people during the summer break. Well done to everybody involved.
In 2026, our focus on local government reorganisation will be to achieve the best possible outcomes for Farnham. We will also work with partners to support our retailers, hospitality and commercial businesses during the progress of the town centre works. We will also begin to accept the handover of new gardens, planted areas and street furniture across the town.
The young people’s support programme will be bigger than ever, with new initiatives to encourage inclusivity and wellbeing within our community.
In June, we will host a very special event with our German twin town of Andernach. It marks the 35th anniversary of our twinning partnership, and their world-class orchestra will perform in concert at The Maltings with our own Farnham Youth Choir.
As well as our volunteers, I would like once again to thank our sponsors, community groups, partners and residents for their support over the past year, helping to make Farnham such a great place to live, work and visit.
I wish you all a healthy, peaceful and prosperous year ahead.
Cllr Graham White. Leader, Farnham Town Council
