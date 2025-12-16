The works have been a long-time coming – it was back in 2022 when almost 60 percent of residents supported the proposals. The new layout prioritises pedestrians and shoppers to support the town centre economy. However, we’re also progressing our 10-year plan to improve walking and cycling routes around Farnham which will help more people to leave the car at home when they can – this remains the best way to reduce congestion and improve air quality.