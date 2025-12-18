As the year draws to a close I have been taking stock of what has been a demanding yet uplifting period serving as a borough councillor for Witley and Milford in Waverley. Local government always brings its share of challenges but 2025 has also been full of moments that show the energy and spirit of our towns and villages. Time and again our communities have come together with optimism and determination, proving what can be achieved when people care about the places they call home.
National changes have shaped part of our workload. Updates to the National Planning Policy Framework have prompted important conversations about how we safeguard local character and countryside. Alongside this we have all been following the progress of local government reorganisation in Surrey which has opened up questions about how services may be delivered in the future.
Yet for me, the most memorable moments have come from our local campaigns. Working with residents to save The Edge in Haslemere showed the extraordinary strength of collective action and how much we can protect when we work together. The effort to save The Dog and Pheasant in Brook underlined how treasured our village pubs are and how strongly people feel about keeping them at the heart of community life. Even the return of pothole patrol, while not headline grabbing, brought real improvements to daily travel and reminded me how practical action can make a difference. Add to that the steady flow of casework from residents seeking help with planning questions or community concerns and it becomes clear why this year has felt so busy yet so rewarding.
I am ending the year with a deep sense of gratitude. I could not do this job without the support of my family and friends who keep me going when the days are long. I am thankful for fellow councillors and community groups across Waverley who work tirelessly out of a genuine commitment to public service. Above all, I am continually inspired by the volunteers who give their time quietly and generously. They are the reason our towns and villages flourish.
As we ease into the Christmas break my thoughts are already turning to 2026. It will no doubt be another full-on year but I feel energised by what lies ahead. My ambition is simple. I will keep campaigning for what residents want and I will continue fighting for the services, spaces and opportunities our communities deserve. I also look forward to standing again in the May elections which will be an important moment for our area, offering residents the chance to choose the direction they want for their community and the kind of local leadership they expect.
I want to stand so I can continue the good work already under way and make sure the new unitary council reflects a diverse range of views. Above all I want to protect our rural villages and ensure they remain places where people feel supported and heard.
The challenges may be real but so is our optimism. Here is to a positive and hopeful year ahead!
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
