Yet for me, the most memorable moments have come from our local campaigns. Working with residents to save The Edge in Haslemere showed the extraordinary strength of collective action and how much we can protect when we work together. The effort to save The Dog and Pheasant in Brook underlined how treasured our village pubs are and how strongly people feel about keeping them at the heart of community life. Even the return of pothole patrol, while not headline grabbing, brought real improvements to daily travel and reminded me how practical action can make a difference. Add to that the steady flow of casework from residents seeking help with planning questions or community concerns and it becomes clear why this year has felt so busy yet so rewarding.