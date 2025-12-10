There are regimes in the world today where music is severely restricted or even banned. And in this country the Puritans of the Commonwealth period (1649-60) imposed heavy restrictions on music in public worship and banned public theatre performances.
The developing Quaker movement at that time rejected music as a formal part of their religious practice, although there was no outright ban.
Growing up in this period, George Fox, the Quaker founder, disapproved of most forms of music, except spontaneous singing “in the spirit”.
It should be said, however, that coming from a humble background, Fox’s experience of music probably did not extend much beyond bawdy songs in the taverns.
Music in that Puritan era was seen as taking time away from prayer, Bible-reading and listening to sermons, a distraction from the grim business of striving for salvation.
This general disapproval of music carried through in Quakerism into the 19th century, before certain Quakers, notably the prison-reformer Elizabeth Fry, rebelled against it and started a change of mind.
What is the attitude today? Within “unprogrammed” Quakers, those who base their periods of worship on silence, there is no rejection.
Quakers belong to local choirs and musical groups and certainly encourage instrumental skills. Donald Swann, a notable musician from the latter half of the last century, and one half of the musical duo Flanders and Swans, was a Quaker.
The Quaker individual today must make up his own mind on what he likes or rejects.
