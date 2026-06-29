For two years, I have stood in Parliament, in school halls and at meetings across Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere, Liphook and our villages making the same argument: children are not safe online, and algorithms should not be allowed to decide what childhood looks like.
Thankfully, there has finally been progress.
On Monday, the school-day smartphone ban that Conservatives secured in Parliament came into force, meaning every school in England must now ensure pupils have no access to their phones from the first lesson to the final bell. There are no exceptions, and inspections will ensure the rules are properly enforced.
I also welcome the Government's confirmation that restrictions on social media for under-16s will go ahead. But let us be honest about how we got here.
Labour MPs voted against these protections three times during this Parliament. Conservatives repeatedly raised the alarm about smartphones in classrooms, addictive algorithms and the sheer volume of harmful material children encounter online - not because they go looking for it, but because it is pushed towards them.
We were told it was all a "gimmick".
Families across Surrey and Hampshire did not have the luxury of waiting. Nearly 11,000 local parents signed the Smartphone Free Childhood Parent Pact because they recognised the need to act when Westminster would not.
So I welcome these changes with cautious optimism rather than celebration. What matters now is whether they work in practice.
I have said before, and I will keep saying it: clarity is everything. A phone ban based on a "not seen, not heard" approach is not a ban at all - it is simply a loophole with a slogan. Headteachers have consistently told me they want one clear national standard. Corridors, playgrounds and loos are exactly where inconsistent policies fall apart. Schools need clear rules and the confidence that the Government will back them.
The same principle applies to social media. An age limit is only meaningful if it can be enforced effectively, but that enforcement must be practical, proportionate and command public confidence. We must not allow a national digital ID to be introduced by the back door under the guise of age verification.
The Government needs to explain exactly how it intends to enforce these restrictions without creating an intrusive system that people neither want nor trust. I want this policy to succeed, but that means ensuring it is both effective and workable. At the same time, family staples such as WhatsApp should be left well alone. The focus must remain on the platforms deliberately designed to keep children scrolling - TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Sixteen must mean 16.
My concern is how this plays out under Labour's next prime minister. We have heard remarkably little about what Andy Burnham plans to do across almost every area of policy, but on this issue he has said he finds himself "agreeing with a lot of what Kemi Badenoch is saying".
It is encouraging to see him recognising what parents have been saying for years, but as I wrote last week, Labour's problems go far beyond whoever occupies Downing Street. The silence from the hundreds of other Labour MPs says everything about Labour's instincts and little about its willingness to lead.
I will continue holding the Government to its promises until every child in Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere, Liphook and our villages has the safer childhood they deserve.
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