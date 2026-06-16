Two months ago, I wrote in this newspaper that Labour's approach to defence looked "increasingly like reluctance".
Last week, John Healey proved me right when he resigned as Defence Secretary. He said Labour is "unwilling" to fund our armed forces.
I was in Gibraltar visiting our military base when the news broke. Spending time with our forces there – and at bases around the country – reminds you just how skilled, determined and professional our military is.
They deserve proper support. They are not getting it.
This is not just a political row. Healey himself has warned that a war with Russia is expected by 2030. That is less than four years away.
And the key word in his resignation letter is "unwilling". Not unable – unwilling.
This is a choice Labour is making.
We know what that choice looks like. Labour's own ministers have admitted their instinct is always to ask "who can we tax in order to give benefits to others".
The numbers back that up. Labour are spending £19 billion more on welfare. They scrapped the two-child benefit cap.
They are also willing to spend £35 billion to hand the Chagos Islands – a critical military base – to another country.
Meanwhile, the Chief of the Defence Staff says the armed forces face a £28 billion shortfall. Healey was fighting for £18 billion over four years. He was offered less than half.
Labour spend more on welfare than on defence, education and prisons combined. That tells you everything about their priorities.
The only way that Britain will be safe is if it is governed by a party that makes the right choices.
The Liberal Democrats are no better and have shown they do not stand up for our armed forces. As one recent example, they voted with Labour to open the door to vexatious legal claims against men and women who served this country honourably in Northern Ireland.
The Conservatives would do things differently.
We would raise defence spending to 3 percent of GDP by the end of this Parliament. We would bring back the two-child benefit cap and put the savings directly into defence.
We would grow the Army by 20,000 soldiers. And we would create a Sovereign Defence Fund, redirecting £17 billion of public money into rebuilding our defence industry.
When we were in government, we delivered two new aircraft carriers, the most advanced tanks the Army has ever used, a new partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom, and a full renewal of our nuclear deterrent.
And now, Labour are making Britain weaker.
Our area has a proud and deep connection with the armed forces. I hear from veterans and serving personnel regularly. All they are asking for is a government that takes their work seriously.
John Healey did the honourable thing by speaking out. It is time for Keir Starmer to do the same – and fund the defence this country needs.
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