Reliable, affordable transport is not a luxury in our part of the world - it is the backbone of work, family life and opportunity. There have been improvements, but too many residents tell me the same thing: getting home shouldn’t be this hard.
For commuters, the day begins and ends on a train, and when services fail, the consequences are immediate. I have repeatedly made it clear that South Western Railway's the transfer into public ownership - and the wider move towards Great British Railways - must now deliver tangible improvements. Taxpayers are footing the bill. They deserve better performance in return.
The completion of major engineering and signalling works around Haslemere and Liphook should strengthen long-term reliability. But we all still experience too many chaotic journeys home from London: taking whichever train appears first, or bundling into shared taxis from Waterloo or Woking to make it back. That is not what passengers expect when they pay significant fares - and now effectively fund the operator through their taxes as well.
Disruption will always happen, be it severe weather or engineering works. What matters is how the system responds. When lines close, passengers need clear communication, contingency planning and a service that does not simply grind to a halt late at night. The publicly owned railway must now prove it can manage these moments competently and professionally.
Rail access itself remains a major issue for Bordon. I continue to press Ministers to explore the case for a dedicated rail–bus link connecting Bordon with nearby stations, improving access to the wider network and ensuring the town is not left isolated.
Buses, meanwhile, are just as important - particularly for younger residents, older people and those who do not drive. Funding for improvements to local services was confirmed for four more years at my recent Bordon Taskforce, directly benefiting the Number 13 and Number 18 routes. That long-term certainty will make a real difference for those who rely on these services.
However, I remain concerned about the future of the bus fare cap. One of the Labour Government’s early decisions was to increase the cap - a move that risks hitting rural passengers hardest. Bus companies operating in our area tell me the increase has already had a noticeable impact, with passenger numbers dropping as fares rise.
In cities, shorter journeys and higher passenger numbers keep fares lower, but in communities like ours, distances are greater and alternatives fewer. Yet Labour's policy is shaped by an urban mindset that does not reflect the realities of areas outside major cities.
Without a meaningful cap, a single journey between our towns could easily cost seven or eight pounds.
Getting home at the end of the day should not require luck, improvisation or deep pockets. I will continue pressing both operators and Ministers to deliver the reliable, affordable transport our community deserves.
