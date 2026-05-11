As Parliament returns and the King’s Speech sets out the Government’s plans for the year ahead, many people across our area are asking a simple question: will any of this actually make life better for families?
Ideology used to dominate politics – many will recall the latter half of the 20th century: the fight against communism, new world order, East vs West.
But what I hear on the doorstep today is not ideological. It is practical. People are tired of rising costs, struggling high streets, pressure on public services and the sense that Britain is drifting without a clear plan. People want safe communities, affordable energy, decent jobs and a government that rewards hard work.
Now this creates a risk for the British state – unless it starts delivering for people, the decades of work to protect could become all but wasted. That is why Conservatives are setting out a different approach and focusing on the issues that matter most locally.
First, we need to get the economy growing again by backing businesses and doing away with more taxes and red tape. Our high streets are the heart of our towns and villages, yet too many shops, pubs and small businesses are fighting just to survive. Conservatives are proposing major business rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses so local employers can invest, create jobs and keep our high streets alive.
Second, we must tackle the cost of living, especially energy bills. Families and pensioners cannot continue facing some of the highest energy costs in the developed world. We believe in a more practical energy policy that focuses on secure and affordable energy alongside environmental responsibility. That means supporting nuclear power, making better use of domestic energy resources and cutting unnecessary costs that are being added to household bills.
Third, we need a welfare system that supports the vulnerable while also restoring fairness and encouraging work. Most people believe in helping those who genuinely cannot work, but they also believe the system should reward responsibility and make work pay. Too many young people are currently outside education or employment, and too many businesses cannot recruit. Conservatives want to reform the system so that more people are helped back into work and given the opportunity to build independent lives.
We also need stronger action on illegal immigration and border security. Britain must remain welcoming and compassionate, but we also need rules that are enforced properly and a system the public can have confidence in. Fairness and confidence in the system are of equal importance.
Underlying all of this is a simple belief: Britain succeeds when we back enterprise, reward hard work and give people the security to plan for the future.
Labour’s King’s Speech may offer headline announcements. But what matters is whether the Government has a serious plan to deliver real change. My party is determined to show that there is an alternative approach focused on growth, responsibility and opportunity for everyone.
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