People often ask me what the best part of being an MP is.
For me, it is the opportunity to spend time with residents, community groups, and local organisations: listening, learning, and understanding what matters most to the people I represent.
That is why parliamentary recesses, such as this week’s Whitsun break, are so important. But recess is often misunderstood, so I wanted to explain what it involves and why it matters to communities like ours.
Recess periods are scheduled breaks in the parliamentary calendar when the House of Commons does not sit.
There are no debates, no votes, and no committee meetings in Westminster. It is definitely not a holiday, and it certainly does not mean the work stops.
Constituency work is a central part of my role throughout the year. Even when Parliament is sitting, I raise questions with ministers on behalf of residents, scrutinise legislation, and hold the Government to account on decisions that affect our area.
Much of what I do in Westminster is directly informed by the concerns and experiences of people here in Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere, Liphook, and our villages.
From Monday to Thursday, I am typically in Parliament, attending debates, select committees, and policy meetings. Fridays and weekends are entirely focused in the constituency (see also our News in Focus feature with Damian Hinds MP on page 31 of this week’s Herald).
These constituency days are when you will often find me visiting local schools, attending community events, meeting residents, and working closely with organisations that serve our towns and villages.
When recess begins, my attention shifts fully to constituency matters. Without the demands of Westminster, I am able to give more time to local priorities: meeting with public service providers, supporting charities, visiting businesses, and catching up on casework that has built up during sitting weeks.
It is also a time to plan ahead, ensuring I am properly equipped to speak up for our area when Parliament returns.
Whether it is challenging ministers, proposing changes to legislation, or contributing to debates, the work I do in Westminster is always grounded in what I have learned here at home on the patch in Farnham & Bordon.
Recess provides the space to listen carefully, follow up on unresolved issues, and stay closely connected to the realities people are facing.
As I look ahead to the summer recess, I am looking forward to spending more time in the community, hearing what is going well, what could be improved, and how I can help.
If you are organising a local event or want to raise an issue, please do get in touch. And if you see me out and about, do stop for a chat.
