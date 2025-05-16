But what’s scary is it turns out Steve wasn’t alone. Since October 20 different homeowners have come to us asking for help. These people have been charged life changing amounts of CIL - between £40,000 and £235,000 - and they are traumatised. Because CIL legislation is full on: you must pay within 90 days or threat of seizure of assets and imprisonment. If you don’t comply you get slammed with thousands of pounds of late charges and fees on top. It is robust legislation; drafted to incentivise a developer to cough up; utterly terrifying for homeowners. Victims who were often completely unaware of the existence of CIL, describe the ruthlessness of the CIL collecting team.