Britain has a new Prime Minister – one who has promised to govern for "every postcode" in the country.
But as the MP for an area too often overlooked by the Starmer government, I am cautious about what the pioneer of "Manchesterism" will mean for Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere, Liphook and our surrounding villages.
Despite what Sir Keir Starmer and his allies would have us believe, Britain is not in a better place than the one Labour inherited.
Growth has disappointed, inflation has stayed stubborn, business confidence has faltered, energy bills remain high, illegal immigration continues, and the justice system is still reeling from early prisoner releases.
Even Labour admitted it "hadn't done enough to prepare" for government.
Today's dramatic reshuffle is perhaps the clearest sign of that failure. The removal of senior figures, including Rachel Reeves, speaks volumes about the Prime Minister's own judgement of his party's performance.
One early test for her successor – former Defence Secretary John Healey – will be whether he invests in defence at the level required, having criticised the Government for being unwilling to do so before.
With hundreds of Labour MPs so focused on new taxes to fund ever-growing welfare spending, the new Cabinet will need real resolve to chart a different course.
My greater concern, though, is closer to home. Since Labour took power, I have worried that communities like ours would be squeezed out by a government whose instincts are overwhelmingly urban.
Explaining rural and semi-rural life to Sir Keir Starmer, with his unmistakably London perspective, often felt like an uphill battle. Interestingly, Andy Burnham made much the same criticism during his leadership challenge.
But swapping one metropolitan worldview for another is no guarantee our communities will finally be heard – which is why the Conservatives' job of standing up for rural Britain is far from over.
In dense cities, economies of scale make ambitious transport, housing and infrastructure projects easier to deliver. Labour too often fails to grasp that rural economics work differently.
Whether it's buses, rail, healthcare, broadband, mobile signal or education, delivering services across dispersed communities costs more and needs different solutions.
My message to the new Prime Minister is simple: stop, think, and understand the country you now lead before pressing ahead with policies designed for somewhere else.
A policy that works in central Manchester may well work across the wider city region, just as one may in London. But the further you move beyond the ring roads, those assumptions start to break down.
Rural Britain cannot be treated as an afterthought. I will keep making the case directly to Andy Burnham and his new Cabinet for the investment our area deserves.
Parliament may not return until September, but our communities cannot afford to wait. I genuinely wish the new Prime Minister every success – when Britain succeeds, we all benefit.
But this remains a Labour Government, and it is my job to hold it to account and to ensure Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere, Liphook and our villages are never drowned out by the priorities of Britain's biggest cities.
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