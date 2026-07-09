The Liberal Democrats secured decisive victories in the Waverley Borough Council, Surrey County Council and Haslemere Town Council by-elections on July 7.
The scale of the result leaves little room for doubt. In the borough council elections, the Liberal Democrats won 59 percent of the vote compared with the Conservatives' 15 percent. In the town council elections, the Liberal Democrats secured 50 percent against the Conservatives' 17 percent, while in the county council elections the Liberal Democrats won 48 percent to the Conservatives' 32 percent.
These results were a resounding endorsement of the community politics, local leadership and public service that lie at the heart of Liberal Democrat values.
To everyone who voted, thank you. Whether you supported the Liberal Democrats, another party, or voted Liberal Democrat for the first time, you demonstrated that democracy is strongest when people participate. Every vote matters, and every resident deserves to be represented with fairness, respect and integrity.
For me, politics has never been about winning elections for their own sake because elections are not the prize. Rather, they are how communities choose those they trust to serve them.
Being elected is a privilege, not a possession. It carries a duty to listen, to be accessible, to work hard and to place the public interest above personal ambition. The trust placed in elected representatives must be earned every day, not just at election time.
That is why recent events in national politics are so concerning.
Reports suggest that Nigel Farage's decision to trigger a parliamentary by-election will cost taxpayers more than £200,000. Among those expected to stand is Count Binface, whose satirical campaigns have become a familiar feature of British elections. While many will enjoy the spectacle, there is a serious point beneath the humour. Elections exist to give the public a voice, not to become part of political manoeuvring or personal strategy.
If Mr Farage is returned to Parliament, the Parliamentary Standards investigation into his conduct is expected to resume. Should that investigation conclude that parliamentary rules were breached, the country could face another by-election at a further cost of hundreds of thousands of pounds to taxpayers.
Whatever our political views, democracy should never become an instrument of personal political advantage. Elections are expensive because they matter, and they should only be held when the public interest requires them.
The foundation of our democracy is accountability. Those seeking public office should welcome scrutiny, not seek to avoid it. Public confidence depends upon elected representatives answering difficult questions, respecting the rules and accepting independent oversight.
That is one of the defining strengths of Liberal Democrat politics. We remain rooted in our communities, meeting residents on the high street, in village halls, at school gates and at community events. We understand local concerns because we stand alongside the people we represent, and we use that experience to campaign for change nationally.
The issues that matter most to people across Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere and our surrounding villages are not political personalities or Westminster theatre. They are access to healthcare, the future of our high streets, reliable public services, safe roads, thriving local businesses and ensuring our young people have opportunities to succeed close to home. That is why local politics matters, and why local representatives must always remain connected to the communities they serve.
These by-election results were both a rejection of years of failed Conservative policies and an affirmation that politics should be rooted in humility rather than ego, service rather than self-interest, and communities rather than personalities. They demonstrated that when politicians listen first and put local people at the centre of their decisions, voters respond.
This result is not the end of our work. It is the beginning of a renewed responsibility to honour the trust that has been placed in us. We will continue listening, working hard and putting our communities first, because that is what the people of Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere and our surrounding villages deserve.
Democracy has never been about politicians. It has always been about the people.
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